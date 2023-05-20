Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $3,427,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $6,904,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 77,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.85 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.