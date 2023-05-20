Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.95

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.95 and traded as high as $10.27. Vivendi shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 3,171 shares.
Vivendi Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.
Vivendi Company Profile
Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.
