Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.91

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.91 and traded as high as $10.26. Vivendi shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 28,289 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.57) to €13.60 ($14.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

