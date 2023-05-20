Walken (WLKN) Price Hits $0.0286 on Top Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Walken token can currently be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $13.12 million and $2.34 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Walken has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,207,222 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

