Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart updated its Q2 guidance to $1.63-1.68 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.10-6.20 EPS.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.68. The firm has a market cap of $404.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.03.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

