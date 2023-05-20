Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart updated its Q2 guidance to $1.63-1.68 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.10-6.20 EPS.

Walmart Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day moving average of $145.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.03.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

