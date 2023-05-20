Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart updated its Q2 guidance to $1.63-1.68 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.10-6.20 EPS.

Walmart Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.97 and its 200 day moving average is $145.68. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $154.64.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.03.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

