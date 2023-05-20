Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.03.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,198,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,371. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.68. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $404.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

