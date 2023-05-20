Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $549.25

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 549.25 ($6.88) and traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.51). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.57), with a volume of 12,218 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £86.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2,966.67, a PEG ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 437.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 547.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35.

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

