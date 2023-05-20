Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading 17.6% Higher

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Rating) traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 275,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 186,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Wealth Minerals Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 14.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Lies acquired 147,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$42,258.75. Insiders have purchased 273,000 shares of company stock worth $74,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

