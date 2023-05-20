Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 2,533 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP opened at $82.60 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.