Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $207.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.33 and a 200-day moving average of $199.86. The firm has a market cap of $286.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

