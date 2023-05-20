Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 17,638 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,638 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $25.10.

