Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 414,946 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,946 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,845,000 after acquiring an additional 516,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30,969 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 999,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 509.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 636,456 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

