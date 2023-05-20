Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 574 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $137.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.39. The stock has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

