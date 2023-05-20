WealthSpring Partners LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 266,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 43,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,847,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $51.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

