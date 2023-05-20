WealthSpring Partners LLC Grows Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.9% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 43,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

