WealthSpring Partners LLC Has $878,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

WealthSpring Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 0.7% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $691,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

HDV opened at $99.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.11.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.