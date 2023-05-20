WealthSpring Partners LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF makes up 7.3% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WealthSpring Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 527,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 137,514 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,469,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,171,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $55.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

