Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of EAD opened at $6.20 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $7.42.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
