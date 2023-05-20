Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EAD opened at $6.20 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

