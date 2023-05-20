Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

