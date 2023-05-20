Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,588. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

