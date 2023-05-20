WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Scott A. Love Acquires 1,000 Shares

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) EVP Scott A. Love purchased 1,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $24,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WesBanco Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $23.35 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in WesBanco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.