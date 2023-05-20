Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Trading Up 4.9%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 85,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 34,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Westaim Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $337.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.45.

About Westaim

(Get Rating)

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.