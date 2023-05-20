Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 234,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 115,607 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 152,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,105,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

