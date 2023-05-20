Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 20,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

