Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.357 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Westlake has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Westlake has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westlake to earn $11.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $116.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 959.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 501,774 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 420.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after buying an additional 493,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,719,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,261,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.