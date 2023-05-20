Westlake Co. (WLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on June 8th

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.357 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Westlake has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Westlake has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westlake to earn $11.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $116.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $136.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Westlake will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

WLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 12,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

