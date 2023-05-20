WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WRK. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

NYSE WRK opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 203.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 75.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

