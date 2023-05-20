WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0305 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 19th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $23.32 million and approximately $701,125.53 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00339994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019696 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000818 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

