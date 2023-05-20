Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of WVVI opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.71. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

