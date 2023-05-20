Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
Shares of WVVI opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.71. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.
