Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $229.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.68.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WTW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.