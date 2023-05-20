Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (WTW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WTW traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.67. 413,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.68. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.85.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

