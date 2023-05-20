Winslow Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,609 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $262,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moody’s Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.03. The stock had a trading volume of 589,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,169. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $335.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.