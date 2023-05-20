Winslow Capital Management LLC Buys 31,604 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 3.0% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $537,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,154 shares of company stock worth $23,791,597. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CMG traded up $10.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,106.22. 285,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,376. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,819.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,622.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.