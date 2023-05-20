Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $417.10 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,393 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 2.3% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $417,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $87,967,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $446.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $431.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.52. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.35.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

