Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.74. The stock had a trading volume of 641,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,100. The firm has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $267.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.74.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

