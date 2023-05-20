Winslow Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,809,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Intuitive Surgical worth $480,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.61. 1,371,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $315.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

