WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.52

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.52 and traded as low as $32.47. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 264,741 shares.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $781.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 36.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,727,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

