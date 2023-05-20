WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Shares Down 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $35.45. Approximately 51,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 120,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,308,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 421.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 197,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 159,254 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the first quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 33.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.