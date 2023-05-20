Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.92

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.92 and traded as low as $22.58. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 280,226 shares traded.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Woodside Energy Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Woodside Energy Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,325 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Woodside Energy Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

