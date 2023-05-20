Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Trading Down 2%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. 266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec raised Woolworths to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Woolworths from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Woolworths Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92.

Woolworths Cuts Dividend

About Woolworths

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0603 per share. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

