Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Trading Down 2%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. 266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec raised Woolworths to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Woolworths from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Woolworths Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92.
Woolworths Cuts Dividend
About Woolworths
Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woolworths (WLWHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.