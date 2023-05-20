World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

World Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of WRLD opened at $112.65 on Thursday. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $150.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.81 million, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 747,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,470,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 998 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $112,025.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,145.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 2,700 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 747,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,470,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,044 shares of company stock valued at $871,112 in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 1,359.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 73,996 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,994,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

