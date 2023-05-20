Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,167.08

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,167.08 ($39.67) and traded as high as GBX 3,297.50 ($41.31). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,275 ($41.02), with a volume of 183,216 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,558.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,174.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,211.51.

In related news, insider Bandhana Rawal purchased 796 shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,137 ($39.30) per share, for a total transaction of £24,970.52 ($31,279.62). Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

