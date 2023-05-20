Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Tops $0.0398 on Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $38,522.94 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,082,891,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,082,825,099 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03895021 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $106,052.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

