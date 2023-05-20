XML Financial LLC Buys 1,316 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $4,185,774. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $295.55 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.59 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.79. The firm has a market cap of $215.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

