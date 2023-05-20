XML Financial LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

3M Trading Down 0.6 %

3M stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.37. 3M has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.