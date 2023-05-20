XML Financial LLC Purchases 1,095 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGLD. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.