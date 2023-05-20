Xylem Inc. (XYL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.
Xylem has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xylem to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.
Xylem Stock Up 0.5 %
XYL opened at $104.99 on Friday. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.
Insider Transactions at Xylem
In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Xylem by 178.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Xylem by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
About Xylem
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
