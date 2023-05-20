Xylem Inc. (XYL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Xylem has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xylem to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 0.5 %

XYL opened at $104.99 on Friday. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Xylem by 178.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Xylem by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.