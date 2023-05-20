XYO (XYO) Hits Market Cap of $57.25 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $57.25 million and approximately $560,699.11 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00025985 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018189 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,935.61 or 0.99998185 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00456341 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $676,171.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

